You know the phrase when one door closes another one opens?

That's exactly what's happening in Bayville.

Last week I told you that Grub City was getting ready to close up shop after just two years in business.

They were located right off Route 9 in Bayville, and despite the fact that Grub City offered a big menu and healthy options it just wasn't in the cards.

It's never something you want to see; a local business going under, but sadly it is something that we do see from time to time here in the Garden State.

Just this week a popular furniture store announced that it was closing up shop this week.

However, we now know what's taking over the former Grub City location in Bayville, and I'm not gonna lie, I'm pretty stoked.

What Local NJ Restaurant Is Opening Its Second Location In Bayville?

There was a lot of buzz about this place when it first opened off Route 37 in Toms River.

They took over the former Chomp restaurant that had been there for years.

According to Patch, it looks like Big Dogs Cafe has been confirmed to open its second location at the former Grub City location in Bayville.

Now, there isn't an exact opening date for the new Big Dogs location, but Patch reports there are Big Dog signs up in the windows, so hopefully they'll be open soon.

Big Dog's new location at the former Grub City can be found at 242 Route 9 in Bayville.