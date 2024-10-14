The food scene at the Jersey Shore is always changing, sometimes for better and other times for worse.

It seems like some restaurants are coming and others are going, and sometimes it can be hard to keep up with.

For example, a pretty popular Jersy Shore beach bar announced that it was closing in the next couple of weeks.

This was the kind of place you could grab a beer and catch a really good band so I'm sad to see it go.

Another pretty popular spot near the Jersey Shore is Big Dogs Cafe.

If you're not totally familiar, Big Dogs Cafe first came on the scene in 2023 when it opened its first location off 37 in the old Chomp.

Then Big Dogs Cafe expanded to Bayville, opening another location right off Route 9 in a little shopping center.

Big Dogs Cafe is known for its burgers, milkshakes, apps, and a pretty extensive menu that always left me wanting more.

However, it seemed all of a sudden that Big Dogs Cafe was no more, closing both its Toms River location off 37, and then closing its Bayville location off 9.

You can read more about it here, but I couldn't find a reason for the closures.

But the saga continues, a few weeks ago my wife and I were driving into Seaside Heights to grab a few beers and hang for the day when we drove past a sign for Big Dogs Cafe getting ready to open soon right off 37 in Toms River... again!

This time in a new location a little closer to the Mathis Bridge.

Now just the other day I saw that the Big Dogs Cafe in Bayville is once again opened!

According to their Facebook Page, they had their grand re-opening on September 14th.

I still have to make my way toward the Toms River location to see if there are any updates on that, but I'm looking forward to swinging by the Bayville location soon for some lunch.

