Is there anything better than grabbing a drink with a view?

Especially if that view is of the Atlantic Ocean, or the gorgeous Barnegat Bay?

The short answer is no, it's the best

But what is the best of the best?

New Jersey Has So Many Great Bars To Choose From

I'm a big fan of the Facebook group Jersey Shore Day Drinkers, it's just a group of people who share fun pictures and stories of different bars in and around Jersey.

It's also a great page to flock to if you're looking for a bar or restaurant that's one you may have never been to, or if you're looking for something different.

I know I've gotten a lot of good recommendations for places to check out for a happy hour thanks to that group.

You've also got the internet and AI to help you find Jersey's best water view bar.

These Are NJ's Best Bars With Water Views, According To AI

We can all agree, though, that during the summer, there's no better place to grab a drink than a place with a water view, right?

There's just something about unwinding with a cold beer or cocktail, while the sun shines on your face, and you listen to the waves crash over the ocean, or watch boats cruise by on the bay.

And although Chat GPT can have it's problems, when it comes to picking out the best bars near the Jersey Shore with water views, it did a pretty good job.

So grab your drinking buddy and get ready to explore the Jersey Shore's best bars with water views.

The 5 Best Waterfront Bars At The Jersey Shore, According To Chat GPT According to AI, these are the 5 best waterfront bars at the Jersey Shore, and honestly, we don't totally disagree with the list! Gallery Credit: Buehler