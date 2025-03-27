Talking about retirement may be a scary thing to think of for some people. Myself included.

I look at how much you need to be saved up right now to retire in Jersey, and can't think of what the cost will be in 30 years or so when I'm going to start thinking of retiring.

You also have to take in to consideration social security, and what that will look like in the future as well.

But enough of the negative, let's say you've worked hard your whole life, you invested well, and now you're looking to spend your golden years in the Garden State.

Jersey has a ton of great places to retire to if you're looking for some coastal living while you enjoy the back 9.

For example, the town my wife and I live in, Ocean Gate, is great for retirees; you're close to all of the major highways, hospitals and shopping areas, but you're secluded off the beaten path in a beautiful little beach town.

There's another town in Jersey that's actually being called one of Jersey's best small towns to retire to, and believe it or not, it's not exactly near the shore.

I would have sworn that Cape May would take the cake for the best small town in Jersey to retire to, but according to World Atlas, that accomplishment actually goes to Morristown.

Morristown may be on the pricey side, with the average home costing somewhere in the area of 550 Thousand dollars, but it also has tons of retirement communities that offer events and an active lifestyle for those looking to retire.

Morristown is also located right near New York City, as well as highways and shopping centers for people to enjoy while they retire to the best small town in Jersey for retirees.

Still, the cost to retire in Jersey is insane.