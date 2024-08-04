If you could live anywhere in the country, where would you choose to live? The United States has some truly amazing places you can call home from sprawling cities to amazing little tons, there's a place for everyone.

My wife and I moved to New Jersey a few years ago and loved it so much we ended up buying a home to really lay some roots within a community.

Get our free mobile app

We love being so close to the beaches, and our family, and of course, Jersey really is a gorgeous state with a lot of great places to hike, fish, enjoy the great outdoors, and enjoy some good food.

3 New Jersey Towns Ranked As The Best Places To Live In 2024

Each year, Stacker compiles a list of the best places to live across the country, and it may not be a huge surprise to you that three towns from Jersey made the cut for 2024.

Each of these towns brings something fun and unique to the table, and if you don't live in these towns they may be worth a visit because they have a lot to offer residents and visitors alike.

READ MORE: What's Opening In The Quaker Steak And Lube In Brick, NJ

Princeton Junction

Residents here enjoy all sorts of perks; easy access to restaurants and nightlife, but also can enjoy the quiet suburban feel of this little town. It's close to amusement parks as well as a few state parks making it a great place to call home.

Ho-Ho-Kus

This is a small, close community which makes it a great place to live. The 1.7 Square mile town in Bergen County may be the perfect place to call home if you love easy access to New York City, without having to pay for New York City realty.

ho ho kus new jersey, best places to live in new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Princeton

Princeton is an adorable little town that boasts Princeton University, tons of great places to eat and drink at, and has a ton of cute homes.

It's a tight-knit community that really makes Jersey special.

Here are the 50 best places to live in America right now.