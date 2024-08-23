Jersey and subs go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Sub shops in Jersey are among some of the best in the country, I've lived all over the East Coast during my career in radio, and nothing tastes better than a fresh Jersey sub.

But who makes the best sub in the state?

Everyone has their own opinion; some people may say the go-to is Jersey Mikes.

Not only do they make some killer subs, but they also do a lot of good giving back to the community.

For me, I'm a big fan of the Ocean Gate Deli; I always get the BLT sub, they pile it high with fresh crispy bacon and a light layer of mayo that just makes the perfect lunch.

However, according to the experts on the internet, the best sub shop in Jersey isn't near the Jersey Shore.

According To Yelp, This Is New Jersey's Best Sub Shop

Yelp is known for releasing it's "top of" lists throughout the year, for example, just the other week Yelp named 2 Toms River, NJ restaurants among the top restaurants in the country to visit.

However, when it comes to subs, according to Business Insider, the best in Jersey can only be found in Morristown.

At a little Vietnamese Restaurant that specializes in Bubble Tea and Vietnamese Coffee, you can get New Jersey's best sub.

Saigon Subs, located at 98 Elm Street has been named as the best sub shop in Jersey, getting rave reviews on Yelp.

The recommended sub is the braised pork belly bahn mi, while other yelp reviewers say the chicken cutlet sub is out of this world.

If you're looking to try something new and excited, it may be worth a trip to Morristown!

It's not just our subs that have people talking, Jersey's pizza is pretty amazing too!