Something that I always think makes New Jersey such a fun and unique place to live is the fact that each part of Jersey has its own unique vibe, feel, and culture.

You can get pretty much anything you want in the state, and that includes some pretty amazing small towns.

Places that may be a little off the beaten path, but offer a rich blend of small-town life and big-city excitement.

For example, a place like Asbury Park; when you're lost walking down Cookman, or Main Street and getting caught up in the beauty of this town it's easy to forget that Asbury Park also draws some of the biggest names in music to play massive festivals and tons of shows.

Then you've got places like Ocean Gate, a real hidden gem.

This small town, which I happily call home, offers a quiet, tight-knit community that sits on the beautiful Toms River and Barnegat Bay.

ocean gate new jersey, best small towns in new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

You've got tons of summer entertainment on the beach, amazing local restaurants like Rosie's, and the Anchor Inn, and we've got an amazing ice cream shop downtown that you have to check out if you ever visit.

But neither of these spots made the list of 2025's best small towns in America.

What Is New Jersey's Best Small Town For 2025?

According to HGTV, it's known far and wide as the antique capital of New Jersey, maybe even of the world!

Located right off the Delaware River, this town offers tons of little shops, restaurants, and great hiking if you're more of the outdoorsy type.

Congratulations to Lambertville, New Jersey for being voted among the best small towns in America for 2025!