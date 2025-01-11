Over the past few years of calling Jersey home, there's one thing I've learned to really love about this state.

Outside of the beaches and abundance of great places to go fishing, the food in Jersey is really second to none.

Get our free mobile app

We're even home to some foods that you can only get in the great state of New Jersey!

You might be able to find imitations in other states, but you'll know right away that it's just not the real deal.

The 3 Best Sandwiches Invented In New Jersey, And Where To Get Them

Jersey is known for more than just pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwiches! We've invented a ton of great grub.

READ MORE: Less Than 6 Months Left To Get Your REAL ID: What NJ Needs To Know

According to 24/7 Tempo, there are three sandwiches that really stand out in our state as some of the best in the country.

Firstly, there's the Fat Sandwich; an invention that came out of food trucks at Rutgers University, there's no one way to make this sandwich but they'll all make you loosen your belt.

A Fat Sandwich was originally loaded up with a burger, fries, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup and was first served in the 1970s.

You can also get this sandwich with a chicken cutlet, or cheesesteak depending on where you go.

READ MORE: A Trendy New Breakfast Spot Is Coming To Seaside Heights, NJ

Secondly, Jersey is apparently well-known for our sloppy Joe's, and it's not the kind that Chris Farley was serving up in SNL.

Jersey's sloppy Joe's consist of turkey, ham, roast beef, swiss cheese, and a healthy amount of Russian dressing piled high on rye bread.

And the best place in the state to get this heaping pile of goodness is going to be Town Hall Deli in South Orange, according to 24/7 Tempo.

And what is the best sandwich to come out of Garden State? It's one we've already mentioned.

pork roll egg and cheese sandwich on a hard roll, best sandwiches in new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

The Pork Roll Egg and Cheese on a hard roll, and 24/7 Tempo says the best place to get this legendary New Jersey breakfast sandwich is going to be at either Johnny's Pork Roll in Red Bank or at Russo's Market in North Wildwood.

Although I'm pretty prone to Ryan's Deli in Seaside Heights myself!

Jersey is also known for our amazing diners, and these ones are still open 24/7!