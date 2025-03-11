You may think there isn't a lot to do in the Garden State during the winter.

It seems like warm days spent at the beach will never be seen again, as we're bunkered in by freezing temperatures, strong wind, and gross weather.

But just because it's Winter, doesn't mean there's nothing to do, in fact, there are 3 winter road trips you should take before the winter ends that are being called some of the best road trips in America!

3 NJ Road Trips Among The Best In The Nation For Winter

Snacks, good tunes, and memories; what's not to love about a good road trip?

According to Patch, there are 3 separate road trips that you should take this winter to kill time until the warmer weather sets in.

Firstly, there's a trip to Sandy Hook, which will give you jaw-dropping and unique views of the Big City. Patch says the best spot to start is Liberty Park, I'd recommend taking 35 North to Ocean Avenue North though, you'll go through a couple of little shore towns while you make your way to Sandy Hook.

There's also the Pine Barrens Scenic Byway, a roughly 130-mile stretch of road that takes you through the New Jersey Pines. The pines can offer up some really gorgeous views, and since you're in the Pines, you may even run into the Jersey Devil!

Patch also reports that Bethlehem 579 Trail is a must for a fun winter drive.

It takes you from the rolling hills of Bethlehem Township to the Deleware River and will take you through countless towns.