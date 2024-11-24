There's nothing better than going out to eat near the Jersey Shore.

We have so many good restaurants that it can be really tough to choose where to go and grab a bite.

Get our free mobile app

There are places like Frankies in Point Pleasant, the Mantaloking Ale House, or Beacon 70 that are all amazing places to grab some grub.

I've only lived in Jersey for a few short years, but now that my wife and I own a home here we're always looking for really good places to go out and grab some grub.

Living right near Toms River, we've tried a lot of really good places that we always make sure to tell people to eat at when they come to visit.

Places like Water Street Grill and The Office Lounge usually make the list, but Toms River is home to so many restaurants that we always tell people you have to try and try them all.

READ MORE: Big Changes Coming To Six Flags Great Adventure

And since the restaurant scene is always changing in Toms River, there's always something new to try.

For example, Smokies Craft Barbecue just opened its second location on Main Street in Toms River, and I couldn't be more excited.

I swung in the other day for a pulled pork sandwich and was not disappointed, it was so amazingly good.

So, I've decided to go ahead and put together a little list for people visiting Toms River of restaurants that you have to check out while you're in town.

Some of them are breakfast spots, some of them are sit-down restaurants, and some are great in-and-out spots for when you're in a rush.

7 Must Visit Restaurants In Toms River, NJ Toms River Is Home To Some Pretty Amazing Places To Inside, From Unique Diners To Amazing Tacos And Sushi These Are My 7 Personal Favorite Toms RIver, NJ Restaurants! Gallery Credit: Buehler