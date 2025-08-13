New Jersey is home to some pretty amazing restaurants, from little hole-in-the-wall hideouts to well-known bars and restaurants that sit along the bay or the boardwalk; there's no shortage of great places to grab some grub.

Ocean County Boasts One of NJ’s Best Restaurants in 2025

And in 2025, one of the best restaurants in New Jersey is located right here in Ocean County, and it's a spot you're definitely going to want to check out.

NJ Monthly Expands Its Annual “Best Restaurants” List

Every year, NJ Monthly releases its own list of the best restaurants in New Jersey; in years past, it's featured 30 local eateries, but this year, they're going bigger, featuring 40 of the best restaurants in New Jersey.

North Jersey Dominates, But Ocean County Makes the Cut

It's no huge surprise that a lot of the restaurants are in North Jersey, closer to New York; however, there were some outliers in South Jersey and only one restaurant in Ocean County that made NJ Monthly's list of the 40 best restaurants in the state.

A Hidden Gem You Might Drive Right By

And it's one of those places where if you didn't know you were looking for it, you'd likely drive right by it.

Meet the Owners Behind Ocean County’s Culinary Star

The restaurant is run by owners Allen and Carolyn Walski, and at first they could only fit about 25 people in their dining room.

The food was so good, though, that after a few short years, they had to expand their dining area to fit more people!

Known for food that's locally sourced, like sourdough from Forked River, seafood and produce that were caught and grown in Jersey, and a menu so fresh and creative it will keep you coming back time and time again.

Clemmy’s in Barnegat Earns Statewide Recognition

According to NJ Monthly, Clemmy's in Barnegat is not only one of the 40 best restaurants in New Jersey, but it's also one of the best restaurants in Ocean County.

Clemmy's only takes reservations a few times a year, and it may be worth a try for your next special occasion.