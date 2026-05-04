There's nothing I love more than a happy hour at the Jersey Shore. In the summer, my wife and I meet at least once a week after work to grab an app, a drink, and listen to someone play acoustic guitar.

For years, while we lived on the island in Seaside Heights, our go-to spot was always Spicy Cantina. They had Kane Head High on draft, they always had a great acoustic guitar guy (or girl) playing, and on top of that, they have amazing quesadillas.

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Qusadilla's are hands down our favorite happy hour app. It's enough to take that pre-dinner hunger pang away without filling you up so much that you won't eat the dinner you have waiting at home.

Where To Find The Best Quesadilla At The Jersey Shore

Over the weekend, we may have found the best Chicken quesadilla at the Jersey Shore, and it's at a place that's quickly becoming our favorite spot for a little post-work happy hour.

Odds are, you've driven by the Riverside Tavern off Route 9 in Beachwood, but haven't stopped in. That's a mistake on your end. This little hole-in-the-wall is an absolute gem.

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They have a fantastic draft list, the bartenders are fantastic, and it's the only place in Jersey you can get a soft serve margarita, more on that here.

Riverside Tavern In Beachwood, NJ, Is Home To The Shores Best Quesadilla

Riverside Tavern is also home to the best quesadilla I've ever had. The chicken was clearly fresh-grilled; it had fresh, melted cheese on it, and they did not skimp on any toppings. The pico de gallo was fresh, chopped, and added a great flavor to the chicken and the cheese.

On top of all of that, it was only $12, which is a steal for how good it is.

This is just one person's opinion; there are tons of great Mexican restaurants and other places to get a quesadilla, but I'm slowly becoming a regular at the Riverside Tavern because each time I go there, there's something else that just blows me away.