New Jersey’s Most Underrated Park Is A Hidden Gem

If you've lived in Jersey for any stretch of time then you're well aware that the Jersey Shore is frequently mentioned as one of the best places for a day trip.

And sure, who doesn't love a good beach day?

Get our free mobile app

However, there's a lot more to Jersey than its beaches, for example, one of the most amazing parks you can visit is an absolute hidden gem in the state of New Jersey.

Granted, there are a lot of really cool parks in Jersey like High Point State Park which has, as you probably guessed, the highest point in Jersey.

But if you go just a little further off the beaten path you'll find a park that was at one point an industrial park, but now is one of Jersey's most underrated attractions.

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash loading...

What New Jersey Park Is A Hidden Gem, And Must Visit For Residents?

Located just outside of the Philadelphia area, this park is located in the small town of Easthampton and at 312 acres offers a lot to visitors.

with one of the most dramatic varieties of terrain in the entire state. You can head into the woods for a rustic hike, take a boardwalk trail over a beautiful body of water, or explore historic manors and gardens in a uniquely peaceful park. ~Only In Your State

Photo by Shalev Cohen on Unsplash Photo by Shalev Cohen on Unsplash loading...

It's the kind of park that's gorgeous year-round; you can enjoy the running water of its river in the spring and summer, the fall foliage when the weather starts to turn, and the structures are beautiful in the winter when they're covered in snow.

According to Only In Your State, Historic Smithville Park in Burlington County is one of the best-underrated parks in the state of New Jersey.

It also boasts a butterfly garden, playgrounds, picnic areas, and floating walkways you can enjoy.