Do you know how to start a vicious argument in Jersey using only 6 words or less?

It's pretty easy, just ask "what is NJ's best small town?"

We are a passionate state, and even more passionate about our small towns, and rightfully so, we have a ton of small, cool, unique places to visit.

New Jersey Is Filled With Unique Small Towns

From small towns that really feel like Main Street USA, to quaint little beach towns that will make you want to visit time and time again, Jersey has something for everyone.

And heading into the new year, one NJ beach town was just named the best small town in the state that you need to visit in the summer of 2026.

Cape May Was Snubbed For Best Small Town To Visit In 2026

And no, it's not Cape May. As much as I love the gem of the Jersey Shore, Cape May is no stranger to accolades such as this; however, Cape May was not named NJ's best small town to visit in the upcoming new year.

That award, according to Travel and Leisure, goes to the one and only Asubry Park.

Asbury Park Named NJ's Best Small Town To Visit In 2026

My wife and I love taking day trips to Asbury; it has a great live music scene from the Stone Pony, to Asbury Lanes, to the House of Independents, there's always a great show to catch.

The downtown area is chock full of fun bars and restaurants. We're big fans of Johnny Mac's House of Spirits, as well as the Black Swan.

Asbury also has a gorgeous beach, a boardwalk that's got tons of cool little shops, and beachfront bars, plus it's home of the Silverball Arcade, which is a really fun retro arcade that you have to check out if you've never been to Asbury before.

Asbury is currently experiencing a real revitalization, and if you're looking for a fun small beach town to visit this summer, you may want to spend some time getting weird in Asbury Park.