There's nothing quite like a fantastic dinner near the Jersey Shore.

And we have so many options when it comes to different vibes, it can be hard to decide where you'd like to go!

Maybe you want amazing, jaw-dropping bay views.

Then you'll have to check out B2 Bistro in Bayville, which offers beautiful unrestricted views of everything Barnegat Bay has to offer.

Or perhaps beach views are more your thing.

No worries, you'll want to check out Chef Mikes ABG in Seaside Park which offers absolutely gorgeous views of Seaside Park Beach.

But let's say for whatever reason, beach views and bayside vibes aren't really your thing, where do you go then?

Fortunately, Jersey really does have a lot of different options for you scattered throughout our great little towns.

In fact, one restaurant is standing out as one of the best in the state, and it's hiding in one of Jersey's most popular small towns.

What Is NJ's Best Small-Town Restaurant?

I do want to preface this by saying I'm sure everyone has their own favorite small town and their own favorite small-town restaurant.

However, the experts at Only In Your State, are saying that you'll have to travel to Point Pleasant to visit one of the best restaurants near the Jersey Shore.

It's a little place called the Poached Pear, and what makes it so amazing is its innovative take on classic favorites.

Yes, that's a prime cut of steak garnished with a little bit of white chocolate, there's only one place you'll get something like that!

The Poached Pear is located on Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant.

Oh, by the way, you'll want to save room for dessert when you visit.

That is one mouthwatering slice of cake right there!

So next time you're looking for something a little different when you go out to eat at the Jersey Shore, why not check out one of the best small-town restaurants in the state?