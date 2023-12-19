Something that often gets overlooked about New Jersey is the fact that there's more than just the beaches.

Sure, the Jersey Shore is amazing but there's more to our state than the sun and the sand.

For example, we're the home of two of the biggest, fastest, and most intense roller coasters in the world.

Two NJ Rollercoasters Rank Among The Top 5 Best Coasters In The World

Recently, a definitive list of the top 19 best rollercoasters in the world was released and two of the coasters from the list are right here in Ocean County!

rollercoaster, looping coaster, exciting roller coaster

In fact, Jersey's two coasters on the list are within the top 5, so it's a pretty big deal.

APP reports that the two rollercoasters are at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, and have actually regularly ranked among the best coasters in the country.

Firstly, The Jersey Devil came in at number 3 on the list and since it's the longest, fastest and fastest single rail coaster on the planet it's a well-deserved place on the list.

Since opening in the summer of 2021, The Jersey Devil has been a must-ride for thrill seekers everywhere.

Coming in at number 2 on the list of 19 best coasters in the world is of course Kingda-Ka.

This green giant of a coaster is the fastest roller coaster in the country and the tallest coaster in the world according to APP.

kindga ka nj, kingda ka coaster, faster rollercoaster in america

Kingda-Ka clocks in at just about 45 stories or 465 feet tall and moves at 125 miles per hour.

That's a little too much for me, but for anyone who's looking for some thrills in Jersey, you'll want to check these two coasters out.

By the way, the number one best coaster in the world can be found in United Arab Emirates.

It's called Formula Rossa, and you can ride it at Ferrari World.