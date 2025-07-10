Breakfast sandwiches are a serious business in the Garden State.

Whether you like it on a bagel or a hard roll doesn't matter; we love them, and they are delicious.

Get our free mobile app

Why New Jersey Loves Breakfast Sandwiches So Much

And everyone has their go-to spots for a good breakfast sandwich.

For the past few months, I've been pretty obsessed with the Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese sandwich from both the Ocean Gate Deli and the Ocean Gate Creamery.

My Go-To Breakfast Sandwich Spot In Ocean Gate, NJ

READ MORE: Mission BBQ Preparing To Open In Brick, NJ

Both spots make a fresh, hot-off-the-grill pork roll, egg, and cheese, and it's a huge bonus getting to walk down to the Wildwood Pier in Ocean Gate to eat my sandwich and watch the water.

And maybe you have your favorite spot to grab a breakfast sandwich, that's the great part about Jersey, we have a ton of great options!

Where Food Experts Say The Best Breakfast Sandwich In NJ Is

Food experts, however, believe they have found the best breakfast sandwich in Jersey, and honestly, after checking them out for myself, I may have to agree.

Granted, Chowhound made a minor error when they called it a Taylor Egg, Ham, And Cheese sandwich. Correct me if I'm wrong, but there's no such thing as a Taylor Egg, but we get their point.

I'd also like to correct them by saying it should be called a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich, but that's a whole other debate.

Visit Pascarella Brothers Deli for the Best Breakfast Sandwich

Regardless, according to Chowhound, the best breakfast sandwich in Jersey can be found at Pascarella Brothers Deli in Chatham, NJ, and if you don't believe me, just check out some of their food. I'm impressed.

Owned by brothers Anthony and Gino, next time you find yourself hungry in Chatham, you'll want to check this place out.

In the meantime, here are some pretty amazing breakfast sandwich spots right here at the Jersey Shore.