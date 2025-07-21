Summertime at the Jersey Shore means long days at the beach, enjoying some fun in the sun, and squeezing every minute of the season.

The Hidden Costs Of A Jersey Shore Day Trip

Get our free mobile app

But going to the beach can get expensive, you're paying for parking, you're paying for badges, you're probably going to hit the arcade, that's even more money.

All of a sudden, your fun day trip just turned into a money pit.

And that's not counting food. Boardwalk pizza is delicious, but it sure can get expensive, and if you're a family of 4 looking to do lunch on the boardwalk, odds are you're looking at a bill upwards of $50 or $60!

So, do what the locals do when we hit the beach, and plan ahead; pack a massive cooler filled with snacks, drinks, and everything you may need for the day.

READ MORE: Kingda Ka Gets A New Life In West Texas

What's In Our Cooler For A Jersey Shore Beach Day?

When my wife and I hit Funtown for the day, our cooler is packed with everything from water to snacks to full-blown lunches.

My personal favorite beach snack is a peanut butter and jelly on cheap white bread. It's what my mom would make for me as a kid when we spent long days on the beach in Sea Isle City.

The extra crunch of sand in each bite just made them that much better.

Jersey Shore Locals Share Their Favorite Beach Snacks

But if you're not sure where to start with your snack packing project, don't worry! Jersey locals are here to help.

Everything from frozen fruit to spaghetti and meatballs, water, and some more adult beverages - this is the ultimate list of beach snacks if you're spending a day at the Jersey Shore.

The Best Snacks To Pack For The Perfect NJ Beach Day What's A Day At The Beach Without Some Snacks? We Asked Locals What Their Favorite Beach Snacks Are So You Know What To Pack In Your Cooler Next Time You Hit The Sand Gallery Credit: Buehler