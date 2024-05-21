Are you a night owl? Are you someone who would rather stay up into the wee hours of the morning enjoying all Jersey has to offer?

I'm more of a morning person than a night person, but if you are a night person then you're in luck because 5 New Jersey towns were just ranked as some of the best towns in America for nightlife and late-night fun.

According to Mixbook, these towns were all chosen because of their great late-night entertainment and late-night adventure.

5 NJ Towns Ranked As The Best Places In America For Nightlife And Nightowls

In total, 150 different towns and city's made Mixbook's list, but five of those places are found right here in New Jersey.

Red Bank (72)

Red Bank has tons of little bars and restaurants that you can check out, plus Red Bank has a vibrant music scene.

You can catch a show at the Count Basie, or see some open mic performances at Jamians, either way, there's always something going on.

Morristown (52)

Downtown Morristown is another place that's known for its bar scene, in fact, Morristown is home to one of Jersey's few hidden speak easy's.

The Laundromat Speakeasy operates between 5 PM and 2 AM Thursday through Saturday and is the perfect spot for any Morristown night owl.

Hoboken (50)

Hoboken came in at number 50, and much like Morristown Hoboken always has something going on.

You can catch a live band at Willie McBrides, or take a night tour of the city.

Jersey City (48)

A big reason Jersy City is on this list is due to its proximity to New York City.

Yes, there's a lot to do in Jersey City, but with easy access to the Big Apple to see a Broadway Show, enjoy late-night eats, or see a game at Madison Square Garden it's easy to see why Jersey City made the top 50.

Asbury Park (19)

Asbury Park was ranked NJ's top city for late-nighters, and it's easy to see why.

the stone pony asbury park nj, asbury park nj, nightlife in new jersey Photo Credit: Google Mapsa loading...

Asbury has a vibrant downtown with tons of bars and restaurants, you can go on a late-night ghost tour of the town, and of course, there's Asbury's music scene.

You can see a show at the legendary Stone Pony, or go to Asbury Lanes, and just recently the House of Independents reopened for the summer.

Of course, you can take a late-night stroll on the boardwalk and play a few rounds at Silverball Arcade too.

Did your favorite NJ town make the list? I'll be honest, I was a little disappointed Seaside Heights didn't make the list, it is the shore town that's known for a good late-night party.

By the way, it's not all parties in Jersey, it's a good place to put down roots too.

