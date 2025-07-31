Is there anything better than 18 mini holes of golf while you're at the shore?

And who's surprised that one of the best mini golf courses in the country can be found right here in Jersey?

Mini golf has always been a staple for my wife and me. When we first started dating and were broke college kids, doing mini golf date nights was an affordable way for us to get out and have some fun, while also having a fun little competition.

Over the years, mini golf has become an activity we like to do as much as possible; it's just a ton of fun!

Best Mini Golf Courses Near The Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore is home to some awesome mini golf spots; that's just a fact.

Lavallette golf off 35 in Lavallette. That course is fun because it's across the street from the Crab's Claw, so after you wrap up, you can hit happy hour.

Seaside Heights has Smugglers Quay and rooftop golf near Casino Pier, both of which are fun.

There's even a new mini golf place off 9 in Bayville called Port O Call, which is really fun too.

The Best Mini Golf Course In New Jersey

Believe it or not, none of these mini golf places were ranked as the best in the country.

Located just off the Wildwood Boardwalk, you'll find Starlux Mini Golf, which, according to NJ.com, was just ranked the 6th best mini golf course in America!

What Makes Starlux Mini Golf So Special?

Starlux is home to the world's largest artificial sand dune, massive waterfalls, and fun artificial sea creatures that make each hole an unforgettable experience.

According to this year's rankings, the number one mini golf course in America is a course called Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, Minnesota, if you're looking for a fun vacation idea.