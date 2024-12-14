When you think of New Jersey, what are some things that come to mind?

If you're not from Jersey, you may just think of highways, oil refineries and that stretch of 95 between the Newark Airport and New York City.

If that describes you, you would probably agree that New Jersey is one of the ugliest states in the country.

But there's so much more to Jersey; untouchable and beautiful forests, miles and miles of pristine beaches, and of course our one-of-a-kind small towns.

There are a lot of great downtown areas and main streets to visit in Jersey, but according to World Atlas these are the 7 best main streets in the Garden State

Lambertville

Lambertville is a beautiful little town located just off the Deleware River, it's home to a great little shopping center and is known as the antique capitol of the state.

Montclair

You'll want to hit Church Street in downtown Montclair; it's home to local wineries and shops, and Montclair is also the home of the Yogi Berra museum!

Ocean City

people walking on a crowded baordwalk Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash loading...

Believe it or not, when you venture away from the beach and the boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ has a vibrant downtown area filled with one-of-a-kind shops, small local businesses, and some pretty great restaurants!

Cape May

You can't talk about the best main streets in Jersey without mentioning the crown jewel of the Jersey Shore; Cape May.

During the holidays, this town is decked out in amazing Christmas lights, and the downtown outdoor shopping mall is truly one of a kind.

It's also really fun to walk around and check out all of the amazing Victorian homes that line the streets of this unique Jersey Shore town.

Somerville

Located in Central New Jersey, Somerville is a small town that runs along the Raritan River and is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and people who are a little more outdoorsy.

Somerville does boast a historic downtown area that you'll also love to walk around and enjoy

Red Bank

You can catch a show, walk along the Navesink River, and check out one of Jersey's oldest music shops, Jacks, while you spend time in Downtown Red Bank.

The streets are lined with local shops, restaurants, and businesses and you'll feel right at home spending a day walking through Red Bank.

Chester

historic downtown in new jersey, chester new jersey, best main streets in new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

This is one of Jersey's more historic small towns with a vibrant main street. You can enjoy some of the great little parks the town has to offer while also feeling like you've stepped back in time while exploring the town itself.

So which main street in Jersey is your favorite? Here are some more small towns you may have never heard of in Jersey.