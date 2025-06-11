If you're looking for a fun way to explore the waters of New Jersey, then you've got to get out and go kayaking.

My parents are both huge kayakers. Every time they visit my wife and me in Ocean Gate, their kayaks are in tow, and they always shove off near the Ocean Gate Yacht Club and work their way either down the Toms River or into the Barnegat Bay.

Get our free mobile app

But New Jersey is filled with some amazing spots to kayak that don't involve the bay; in fact, there are 5 amazing kayak trips that you should plan to try this summer if you want a new and different experience.

These Are NJ's Best Spots To Go Kayaking

Thank God for Reddit, because this megathread about kayaking revealed some pretty amazing places to get your paddles in the water and explore New Jersey.

So, let's get into the best places to go kayaking in Jersey, according to users on Reddit.

best kayaking spots in new jersey, best places to kayak in nj New Jersey is filled with kayaking spots that are out of this world, these are 4 of the best. Photo Credit: Photo by Cthrough on Unsplash loading...

Split Rock Reservoir in Rockaway Township: according to one user, Split Rock Reservoir is like no other place in Jersey, combining scenic views with pristine waters for kayaking. Estell Manor Park, located in Atlantic County, NJ, is ideal for kayakers. It's filled with wildlife and calm scenic waters that aren't typically overcrowded with other kayakers. Cedar Creek, Forked River, NJ: Located off Exit 77, this is an 18-mile tributary of the Barnegat Bay and offers a really unique experience for kayakers. And lastly, one Reddit user mentioned the Canals in Princeton for kayakers to check out. Canal State Park was once the main transportation route between Philadelphia and New York, and now it's an amazing nature preserve ideal for hikers and kayakers.

READ MORE: 5 NJ Lakes You Didn't Know Were Infested With Snakes

Whether you're a kayaking pro or new to the activity, these are 4 spots you'll definitely want to check out this summer to get in touch with nature and enjoy all of the scenic views that New Jersey has to offer.

Of course, if kayaking isn't your thing, NJ street fairs are back for summer and are a ton of fun.