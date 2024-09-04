One of the toughest questions to answer in Jersey probably has to be "Where do you get the best Italian food?"

Everyone in the state has their own opinion, and they're more than happy to share it with you!

Get our free mobile app

Some people may say a place like Villa Amalfi in Toms River, others may mention Biagio's in Lanoka Harbor, and personally, I'm a fan of Bakin Bread, they've got really good Italian dishes.

So long as you don't name Olive Garden as the best Italian restaurant in Jersey, you'll be good.

Even if their breadsticks and chicken gnocchi soup are absolutely amazing.

But let's say you're looking far and wide for the best Italian food in the state, how far are you willing to go?

READ MORE: This NJ University Is Offering Free Tuition

If it's a really good meal, I'd drive up to an hour or an hour and a half, and that's just about how far you'd have to drive to visit what's being called the best Italian spot in Jersey.

New Jersey's Best Italian Restaurant Is Found In Morris Plains, NJ

The head chef at this place was born in Italy and learned how to cook while in Italy so you know you're getting the real deal.

According to Patch Verde Ristorante was recently ranked as one of the top Italian restaurants in the state.

verde ristorante new jersey, best italian food new jersey, best italian restaurant new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Verde Ristorante offers classic dishes, as well as other must-tries:

Pesto Rigatoni, which is enhanced with shrimp and crab meat. Other menu highlights include Linguine with Clam Sauce, Veal Sorrentino and an eight-ounce filet mignon, served with mashed potatoes ~Patch

Located at 1012 Tabour Road in Morris Plains, this Italian restaurant may want to move a little higher up on your must-try list this year.