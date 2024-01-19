New Jersey and Italian Bakeries go together kind of like Peanut Butter and Jelly.

It's a combination that just makes sense, and some of the best bakeries in the country are found right here near the Jersey Shore!

For example, right in Bayhead, you have Mueller's which is a legendary spot for crumb cake.

And if you want some seriously amazing crumb cake cupcakes you have to check out my wife's recipe which features Mueller's crumb cake crumbs.

You can get that tasty recipe right here.

mueller bakery just the crumb, snickerdoodle cupcakes Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

Now, I could go on about places like Muellers, Colonial, or La Scala all day, but recently one bakery at the Jersey Shore was recognized as one of the best Italian Bakeries in the state!

What Italian Bakery Is Being Called One Of The Best In New Jersey?

Located in the heart of Bradley Beach, this bakery has become known for its huge variety of homemade, fresh-baked Italian cookies.

It also features a huge selection of biscotti if you're looking for something sweet to go with your morning cup of coffee.

Or maybe you need a cake for a special occasion, or just because, then you'll want to check out their cannoli cake because wow, it looks amazing.

Since opening in 1999, this bakery has become a must-visit for both locals and tourists alike

Hours vary throughout the week but they are open most days until either 8 or 9 PM, and are located at 600 Main Street in Bradley Beach.

Only In Your State reports that the best Italian Bakery in New Jersey is Del Ponte's Bakery in Bradley Beach.

Del pontes italian bakery, del pontes bradley beach nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

By the way, Jersey is filled with can't-miss, amazing bakeries. We're just scratching the surface here.