When the sun is hot, and you need an afternoon pick-me-up, what do you do? Do you suffer through and drink hot coffee when it's 90 degrees outside? Or, do you order up some iced coffee or cold brew and beat the heat?

I'm an iced-coffee fiend, there's nothing more refreshing, better tasting, or perfect when you need a pick-me-up on a hot summer's day.

And after years of doing "market research" (drinking as much iced coffee as I can in the summer), I believe I've found the two best spots for iced coffee at the Jersey Shore.

And believe it or not, they're both in Seaside Heights.

This is, of course, 100 percent opinion, and you're more than welcome to disagree.

You may think that Lava Java, Rook, Bella's Bagels, or Tommy Boy's Cafe has the best iced coffee near the shore.

And you could be right, but in my opinion, the best iced coffee can only be found in Seaside Heights.

The first spot for amazing iced coffee is going to be Van Holten's Sweet Shop on the boardwalk in Seaside.

And you may be thinking to yourself, that's a novelty candy shop, no way the iced coffee is any good. That's where you're wrong. Not only is it still reasonably priced at only $4.50 for a large cup of fresh iced coffee, but you can add a little cream and a little flavor and have a delicious cup of custom iced coffee.

The absolute best spot for iced coffee is going to be Ryan's Deli off the Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

Again, you may think "a deli? No way they have good iced coffee!" but don't bump it until you try it.

The woman who runs Ryan's is a coffee aficionado and takes her iced coffee very seriously.

What I really like about the iced coffee from Ryan's Deli is that it's self-serve; you choose how much ice you scoop, and you add your own creamer and flavor, meaning you get a refreshing cup of iced coffee exactly how you like it.

And if you pay cash, a large cup is only $5. And an absolute bargain!