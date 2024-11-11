Did you know that if you get sick or injured in the Garden State, you'll be getting some of the best care in the country?

I've been sick a handful of times since we moved to Jersey, nothing too major, but each time it was enough that I had to seek some sort of medical care.

Each time we'd go to the Doctor I felt as though the care was a little better than what we got while living in Central PA.

According to a new study that ranks the best hospitals in the country, it's not surprising to see that 10 hospitals in the Garden State ranked among the best in America.

10 NJ Hospitals Ranked Among The Best In America

According to Patch, among 700 of the best hospitals in the country for 2025, 10 of them are located in the Garden State.

These hospitals were selected based on some key factors: hospital metrics scores, peer recommendations, patient experience, and a PROMs implementation score.

PROM stands for patient-reported outcome measures, or how a patient self-evaluates the outcome of their care.

One of these hospitals that made the top ten list by the way is located right here at the Jersy Shore.

Monmouth Medical Center near Long Branch was ranked pretty high on the list of best hospitals in Jersey.

So let's break down the top ten, these aren't in any particular order they're just the ten best hospitals in Jersey according to 2025's rankings that were just released.

