The Best Glazed Donut In New Jersey Can Be Found At Point Pleasant Beach

There is no better way to start a beautiful day of local summer at the Jersey Shore than with a hot fresh and delicious donut.

And there is no shortage of places to get good donuts.

Recently I told you about New Jersey's absolute best donut shop, Broad Street Dough Company which is being called one of the best in the country.

Locally, one of the best donut shops in Ocean County is found in Bayville.

It's called the Chubby Unicorn, and not only does it have one of the best names for a donut shop but they also whip up some pretty amazing donuts.

Here's everything you need to know about the Chubby Unicorn.

Now, both of those places are known for their fun, unique, and wild takes on the classic donut.

But what if you're a fan of the classics?

Let's say the only type of donut you truly enjoy is a glazed donut.

Lucky for you, one of the best glazed donuts can be found right here at the Jersey Shore.

Where Is The Best Glazed Donut In New Jersey Found?

Located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach, just a few feet from the famous Jenkinson's Boardwalk you'll find a little donut shop serving up hot fresh, and delicious donuts.

Like most donut shops nowadays they serve up all sorts of fun and crazy types of donuts, and can even make custom donuts for your favorite sports team.

According to Only In Your State though, Tops Donuts in Point Pleasant serves up the absolute best glazed donut in the entire state.

Located at 210 Ocean Avenue in Point Pleasant, their glazed donuts are so good they'll practically melt in your mouth when you pick yours up!