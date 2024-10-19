When you think of New Jersey, what comes to mind?

You may think of our beautiful beaches, you may think of all of our lighthouses, or national parks, or maybe you think of the traffic.

Get our free mobile app

All of the above are things that make Jersey unique, but the food scene in Jersey is also one that really puts our state on the map.

Our pizza is second to none, we've got the best bagels on the East Coast, amazing places to get Italian food or seafood, and we have restaurants with some of the best views of the ocean and the bay.

But what would you say is the best neighborhood in Jersey to go and grab a bite to eat?

You have a lot of options.

best places for food in new jersey, best food towns new jersey, best neighborhoods for food in new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Toms River has a lot of great places to chow down at, and I'd even throw my little town of Ocean Gate into the mix.

We've got the Anchor Inn if you want a good meal with a friendly atmosphere and Rosie's if you're looking for something a little more high-end.

Forked River is lined with great little hole-in-the-wall places that are sure to please too and of course when you cross the bridge into Seaside Heights your food options are almost limitless.

New Jersey's Best Neighborhood For Food Revealed

According to experts, the best food neighborhood in Jersey isn't near the shore at all but in fact, is right across the river from Philadelphia.

A little town called Collingswood according to Love Food.

Specifically Haddon Avenue in Collingswood.

The street features festivals throughout the year, mom-and-pop restaurants that make some pretty amazing Mexican food, and Chinese food as well.