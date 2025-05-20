There's something really fun and unique about shopping at a farmers market, and in New Jersey, we're home to plenty of great local farmers markets.

However, one farmer's market in NJ was ranked as one of the best in the country.

New Jersey Has Tons Of Incredible Farmer's Markets To Visit

The Collingwood Farmer's Market in Wall is regularly ranked among the best markets in the state.

And of course, you've got the Brick Farmer's Market that takes place in Windward Beach Park during the summer and part of the fall.

Even in Seaside Park, there's a little farmers' market that takes place during the weekends near the marina, which has some cute local vendors and fruits and veggies.

None of those, however, are being ranked as the best farmers' market in the state and the country.

Burlington County Farmers Market Ranked NJ's Best Farmer's Market

It's more than just a market, too. Each week throughout the summer, running into part of November, you can check out local vendors as well as a full lineup of entertainment.

According to NJ Family, the Burlington Farmers Market was ranked the 4th best farmers' market in the country, and last year was ranked as the best farmer's market in New Jersey!

The Burlington Farmer's Market happens between 8:30 AM and 1 PM every Saturday from now to November 22nd and is located at 500 Centertown Road in Moorestown, NJ.

What's really cool is that this farmer's market has its own newsletter, so you can get updated info on the vendors that will be there each week.

