Fall is finally here in Jersey, and it's the most wonderful time of year.

From the foliage to the weekend festivals, to enjoying the beaches and boardwalks in a flannel and jeans, there's nothing quite like fall in Jersey.

Best Places To Visit In New Jersey During The Fall

There are so many towns and places to visit this time of year to enjoy fall that it can be a little overwhelming.

I highly recommend visiting Ocean Gate in the fall, taking a walk down the mile-long boardwalk, followed by a happy hour at Rosie's or the Anchor Inn; it's a perfect day.

Experts Reveal The Best Small Town To Visit This Fall In NJ

The experts at Only In Your State, though, think they've found the best small town in Jersey to visit this fall, and no, it's not Cape May.

Granted, Cape May is gorgeous this time of year, it wasn't picked as the best place in Jersey to enjoy a fall weekend or a nice fall day.

Verona, New Jersey, Named Best Fall Town In The State

That accolade goes to the one and only Verona, New Jersey.

Settled deep in Essex County, this town is home to just under 15 thousand people and has a lot to offer visitors during the fall.

Why Verona, NJ, Is The Perfect Fall Destination

Amazing scenery, a hot dining scene featuring some pretty great restaurants, and a cool castle that offers up views of New York City when you climb to the top.

Sure, there are lots of great places to visit in Jersey this fall for leaf peeping, but Verona is taking the cake as Jersey's best fall town.