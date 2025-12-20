There is no better breakfast to start your day with than eggs.

You can just do so much with them, and in the Garden State, there are some diners that make amazing egg dishes that are the perfect way to start your day.

But there's one local restaurant that stands tall among the rest, supposedly having the best egg dish in the state, at least according to food experts.

New Jersey Has A Lot Of Great Places To Get Eggs For Breakfast

Personally, I'm a pretty simple guy when it comes to eggs: three over easy with a side of rye toast and turkey bacon.

Any time I go to the Bandwagon in Toms River, that's what I get.

One time, I got a dish at Fastbreak called Huevos Rancheros, which is an egg dish where the eggs are fried and served on a toasted tortilla, and typically topped with salsa, beans, and cheese.

Needless to say, it was pretty delicious.

What NJ Restaurant Has The Best Egg Dish In The State?

Neither of these spots, though, is considered Jersey's best spot for eggs.

You'll have to make the trip up to Hoboken if you want to try Jersey's best egg spot, and it's well worth the trip.

According to Love Food, La Isla in Hoboken makes the best egg dish in Jersey.

La Isla Makes NJ's Best Egg Dish, According To Food Experts

It's called the Tortilla Espanola, and it will blow your mind.

It features chorizo, arugula, and shaved manchego cheese, all on top of a Spanish-style frittata.

It's a one-of-a-kind breakfast dish with just the right amount of spice that makes it Jersey's best egg dish