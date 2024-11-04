The 5 Best Donut Shops In Ocean County, New Jersey
Let's go nuts for donuts!
Donuts in Ocean County are a pretty big deal, everyone's got their favorite spot, their favorite type of donut, and their favorite beverage to accompany their sweet treat.
I've been living in Jersey for a few years now, and am still finding a new donut shop that I have to visit every couple of months.
When we first moved to Jersey, we were big fans of the Chubby Unicorn in Bayville, they had really tasty, big, fresh-made donuts that we enjoyed every couple of weeks.
Sadly the Chubby Unicorn closed a few months ago.
I know that there are a lot of great places to grab a dozen donuts, so when I go on and list my 5 favorite places for donuts in Ocean County, I'm sure some people will immediately be offended that I didn't mention their go-to bakery.
Sorry, this is a matter of opinion!
I do however have to give an honorable mention to Uncle Dood's in Toms River.
They aren't on my list, however, our radio stations share a parking lot with them and at least once or twice a month someone brings in a dozen of their fresh donuts and they really are delicious.
This list is also just focusing on the donut shops in Ocean County, and if I missed any that you think should be on this list be sure to reach out and let me know!
So, let's take a quick tour of the best donut shops in Ocean County New Jersey.
The 5 Best Donut Shops In Ocean County, NJ
