New Jersey’s Best Dive Bar Is Found Right Here At The Jersey Shore

When you go out for a few drinks with your friends, what do you look for?

Are you looking for a place where the music is pumping and the dance floor is on fire? Or do you prefer a place that has a nice view?

My wife and I prefer the latter, we love places like The Sand Bar in Seaside Heights, Jenks, and Beacon 70.

They're all great places to grab a cold one while also enjoying some great views of the water.

Sometimes though, what you want in a bar isn't a view but rather the peace and quiet of a dive bar.

A dive bar is usually a small spot with an eclectic atmosphere, dim lighting, and relatively cheap drinks.

My favorite is Rigger's in Seaside Heights.

They have $6 whiskey gingers, a wood-burning fireplace in the corner, and a pool, and the bartenders sometimes bring their dogs to work with them.

It's the kind of place where everyone who goes there knows everyone else who goes there, I love it.

But Riggers, despite the fact I could wax poetic about it all day, isn't Jersey's greatest dive bar according to experts.

What Is The Best Dive Bar In New Jersey?

Believe it or not, it can be found near the Jersey Shore.

According to 24/7 Tempo, The Hudson House Bar in Beach Haven is Jersey's best dive bar.

Called "The Hud" by locals, it's a bar that was originally a prohibition speakeasy and is now just a local favorite dive.

They've got cheap beer and a pretty unique atmosphere that you'll definitely want to check out!

