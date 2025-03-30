New Jersey’s Best Roadside Eatery Is One Of The Best In America
What is Guy Fieri's favorite type of restaurant?
That's an easy question to answer; a diner, a drive-in, or a dive, and Jersey is chock full of these roadside beauties.
Whether you want a roadside burger stand, or some solid barbecue, the roadside food scene in Jersey is fantastic.
For example, we have some pretty killer roadside hot dog stands scattered across Route 9 that are well worth a visit.
There's Wunder Weiner in Beachwood which has quickly become one of the hottest lunch spots near the Jersey Shore, attracting people from all over to try their hot dogs.
There's also a small hot dog truck off Route 9 in Bayville called Doo Wop Dogs which always has a little line while I'm driving past it and has a really nice outdoor setup.
However, burgers and dogs are not topping the list as Jersey's best roadside restaurant, that honor will go to a place located in North Jersey and is well known for wining accolades as the best in the state.
New Jersey's Best Roadside Eatery Has Been Revealed
As I mentioned, this place is no stranger to winning awards for the best of the best when it comes to food and portion size.
This roadside eatery is a popular diner in Harrison and its most popular dish is the chicken and waffles, which you may need some help finishing because as I mentioned the portions here are huge.
According to Love Food, Tops Diner in Harrison off Passaic Avenue is Jersey's best diner and roadside food stand.
However, Tops isn't open 24/7, unlike these popular NJ diners.
New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski