What is Guy Fieri's favorite type of restaurant?

That's an easy question to answer; a diner, a drive-in, or a dive, and Jersey is chock full of these roadside beauties.

Whether you want a roadside burger stand, or some solid barbecue, the roadside food scene in Jersey is fantastic.

For example, we have some pretty killer roadside hot dog stands scattered across Route 9 that are well worth a visit.

There's Wunder Weiner in Beachwood which has quickly become one of the hottest lunch spots near the Jersey Shore, attracting people from all over to try their hot dogs.

There's also a small hot dog truck off Route 9 in Bayville called Doo Wop Dogs which always has a little line while I'm driving past it and has a really nice outdoor setup.

However, burgers and dogs are not topping the list as Jersey's best roadside restaurant, that honor will go to a place located in North Jersey and is well known for wining accolades as the best in the state.

New Jersey's Best Roadside Eatery Has Been Revealed

As I mentioned, this place is no stranger to winning awards for the best of the best when it comes to food and portion size.

This roadside eatery is a popular diner in Harrison and its most popular dish is the chicken and waffles, which you may need some help finishing because as I mentioned the portions here are huge.

tops diner nj, best diner in nj, best roadside eatery in nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

According to Love Food, Tops Diner in Harrison off Passaic Avenue is Jersey's best diner and roadside food stand.

However, Tops isn't open 24/7, unlike these popular NJ diners.