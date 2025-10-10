Jersey is well known for our bakeries and delis.

I mean, you can't think of Jersey without thinking of bagels, right?

And when it comes to bakeries, fughedaboudit! We have some of the best around. From Crumb Cake at Mueller's to a fresh-baked cookie from 502 Bakery, to some fresh-baked donuts from OB-CO's

But Jersey's not only known for typical bakery desserts; in fact, there are some French-style bakeries that really pack a punch, and deliver some of the state's best croissants, if you're ever feeling fancy.

The Best Croissant Spot in New Jersey

And if you're in the mood for a croissant, then travel experts say there's only one place in the Garden State you need to visit, and that's Pastry Lu.

Pastry Lu in Metuchen Is a Must-Try

Pastry Lu opened recently in Metuchen and has a ton of great selections to take care of that sweet tooth.

For example, I took one look at this Plum and Vanilla Cake and decided I had to hop in my car and grab a slice for dessert before it was all gone!

Pastry Lu’s Croissants Steal the Show

However, what really takes the cake at Pastry Lu, no pun intended, is their croissants.

According to Only In Your State, they have the lightest, fluffiest, most flavorful croissants in the state.

They're layered perfectly with flavor and will blow you away.

Visit Pastry Lu in Metuchen, NJ

I mean, I'm not a big croissant guy, but these look pretty darn good.

Located at 457-B South Main Street in Metuchen, you'll want to check out Pastry Lu next time you need a sweet treat fix.