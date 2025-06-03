Are you a proud resident of one of New Jersey's best places to live for 2025?

Do you scream Jersey pride, representing your county, and your town, any chance you get?

I won't lie, I love my little town of Ocean Gate; we have our own beach that sits on the Barnegat Bay (or the Toms River, depending on who you ask), we have a pretty tight-knit community, and we're home to a few amazing bars and restaurants.

In my opinion, living walking distance to the water is what makes life in Ocean Gate second to none!

However, Ocean Gate was not placed on the list of the best places in New Jersey to live for 2025.

In fact, no place near the Jersey Shore made this year's list of best places to live in Jersey. I was shocked!

The List Of New Jersey's Best Places To Live For 2025 Has Been Revealed

According to NJBIZ, the yearly ranking of the best cities in the country left out cities in New Jersey, which was a bummer to see.

However, they do go ahead and rank the top cities and towns in each state, and the list for Jersey may leave you scratching your head.

For example, Atlantic City made the list, and although there are a lot of positives about AC, for example, free beaches, tons of shows, and lots of entertainment, however Atlantic City is more of a tourist destination in my opnion, not so much a place you'd buy a home and settle down.

Other towns make sense, for example, Vineland made this year's list; I have a friend who just bought a house in Vineland, and he loves it.

So here's the list of Jersey's best places to live for 2025.