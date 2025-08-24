Do you consider yourself a cheesesteak aficionado?

I grew up just 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia, in a small town called Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and taking the train into Philly to grab a real Philly Cheesesteak was a pretty common occurrence growing up, so I'd like to think I know my way around a good Cheesesteak.

However, something I've never heard of until now was a Camden Cheesesteak, and apparently, there's only one place in Jersey that's serving up what experts are calling 'the best Camden-style' cheesesteak in Jersey.

What Is A Camden Style Cheesesteak?

First things first, what is a Camden Cheesesteak?

It's a Cheese Steak topped with Cooper Sharp cheese, which really is the superior cheese type, topped with caramelized onions, and loaded up onto a poppyseed roll.

Apparently, the caramelized onion plays off the Cooper sharp with an incredible flavor, which makes this an incredibly delicious steak sandwich.

The Jersey Spot Known for Camden-Style Cheesesteaks

Up until February of this year, the best place in Jersey to get a Camden-style cheesesteak was Donkey's Place in Camden.

But according to NJ.com, Garnet Grill has upstaged Donkey's in Haddon Heights; they're now being called the kings of the Camden-style cheesesteak since they opened a few months ago.

Donkey’s Place vs Garnet Grill: The Big Difference

The main difference between the two places is the cheese; Donkey's uses sliced American on their Camden-style cheeseteaks, whereas the Garnet Grill chooses to go with the Cooper Sharp.

