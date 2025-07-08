Who doesn't love a good burrito?

Beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, chicken (or beef), and some salsa all rolled into a soft, warm tortilla. Just thinking about a burrito makes me want to grab one!

Best Burrito Spots in NJ You Might Already Know

We have some great local spots to grab burritos in Jersey, from Taco Tastic to La Cantina, even Monte's on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk is pretty good.

Who Has the Best Burrito in NJ?

But if you had to stop and name the best burrito in New Jersey, what place would come to mind?

And look, there's nothing wrong with Chipotle, but we're strictly talking local Jersey spots only, please, and thank you.

Picking the Perfect Burrito in the Garden State

I always say that picking your favorite anything in Jersey, whether it's pizza, bagels, or in this case burritos, is like trying to pick a favorite child; all of our food is delicious so it can be a pretty difficult decision.

Food Experts Reveal NJ’s Best Burrito

best burrito in new jersey, nj's best burritos Food experts reveal the best burrito shop in new jersey Photo by Gaby Aziz on Unsplash

Fortunately, we have experts like the people at Love Food to help us with these difficult decisions.

According to Love Food, there's one small Jersey chain that whips up the best burritos in the entire state.

Tacoria: The Must-Try Burrito Spot in NJ

And this place is growing fast, with 10 locations in Jersey.

It's a BYOB taco spot that serves up authentic Mexican food, and when you take a look at their burritos, it's easy to see why people say they have the best burritos in the state.

You may have to take a ride up the Parkway, but it'll be worth it to try a taco from Tacoria, a fast-growing Mexican restaurant in NJ that was founded by a couple of friends who went to Rutgers.

It's Jersey born, Jersey raised, and a must-visit for burrito (and taco) lovers across the state,