We take our brunch in Jersey pretty seriously, as we do almost anything that has to do with food.

Images of pancakes piled high and pitchers of mimosas are just a few things that come to mind when you make brunch plans with friends and family.

READ MORE: The Future Of This Toms River, NJ Diner Is Uncertain

What is your favorite spot in Jersey to grab brunch? For me, I'm a big fan of Shut Up and Eat in Toms River.

It may not be your traditional "fancy brunch spot," but the omelets there are out of this world, and the decor on the inside is just so unique and fun.

And you may think that there's no such thing as the best brunch spot in Jersey, but according to Jersey food experts, there's one spot you have to check out if you want an amazing brunch.

New Jersey's Best Brunch Spot For 2025 Has Been Revealed

This restaurant has been a popular destination since 2015; in fact, the original head chef and owner was a protégé of the celebrity chef Bobby Flay!

This place is known for seasonal dishes and always uses fresh and local ingredients, which really sets it apart from other brunch spots in Jersey.

I mean, they have a breakfast sandwich that features eggs, mozzarella, basil, hot honey, and hot soppressata, and it's all piled inside a hot buttery biscuit.

Just check it out!

I'm licking my screen just looking at that!

According to Patch, South and Pine Eatery in Morristown is being called Jersey's best brunch spot in all of the state.

It's located on 90 South Street in Morristown, this place is well worth the drive next time you're craving a unique and fresh brunch in the Garden State.

South and Pine is also a BYO, so if there's a specific drink you like to have with your brunch, you're encouraged to bring it!