Something that's so cool about living in Jersey is that we have so many cool attractions at our disposal.

For example, you can book a charter fishing trip in LBI to do some deep-sea fishing, climb a historic lighthouse, and enjoy dinner at a restaurant that overlooks the water all in the same day!

Get our free mobile app

But what really blows my mind is that there's one attraction in Jersey which was just ranked as one of the best attractions in the country for tourists, although Jersey locals enjoy it just as much!

New Jersey Boardwalk Ranked Among The Best Attractions In America

It may not be a surprise, but a Jersey Shore boardwalk was ranked as one of the best attractions in Jersey and America.

And no, it's not the Atlantic City Boardwalk, which is regularly voted as one of the best boardwalks in America.

👇Keep Reading For Hilarious Reviews Of NJ's Famous Boardwalks👇

According to 6 ABC, there's an attraction in NJ and PA that ranked among America's best attractions.

In PA, it's the historic Main Street in downtown Bethlehem, which really is a fun place to walk around.

bethlehem PA, best small town in PA Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

But we've also got great downtowns in Jersey, so let's just stay in the Garden State.

6 ABC also reports that the Wildwood Boardwalk was ranked among the top attractions in America for 2025.

Featuring three piers, over 100 rides, a water park, tons of games, and quirky little boardwalk shops, it's easy to see why the Wildwood Boardwalk is one of the best boardwalks in America.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Seaside Heights Announces Its First Ever Pizza Fest

Plus, you'll get to hear that iconic Wildwood sound... "Watch The Tram Car Please!"