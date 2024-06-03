Here's a tough question to answer; what would you say is the best beach in Jersey?

Everyone has their own answer, for example, I'm prone to Sea Isle City, Lavallette, or Seaside Heights.

To me, there's nothing better than spending a day at one of those beaches.

Still, depending on who you ask you may hear Point Pleasant, Stone Harbor, Belmar, or any number of others.

According to the travel experts at USA Today though, these are the top 10 beaches at the Jersey Shore ranked in order.

10. Asbury Park

Coming in at number 10, Asbury Park made the list due to its vibrant music scene, nightlife, and boardwalk.

There really is nothing cooler than catching a show at the Pony and then taking a stroll down the boards.

9. Brigantine Beach

This quiet town located just North of AC made the top ten beaches at the Jersey Shore because of its peace and quiet, and plethora of natural beauty and nature preserves.

8. Island Beach State Park

Island Beach State Park is one of the most popular beaches in Jersey, so it's no surprise it made the cut.

You can spend a day fishing, camping, swimming, hiking, boating, and even have a little bonfire all in one place!

7. Avalon

Cooler By A Mile is the town's slogan, and it tracks. This quiet, residential shore town has a fun little downtown area to visit and plenty of fun in the summer months.

I vacationed here once as a kid with some friends and have very fond memories of Avalon.

6. Long Beach Island

There's so much to do on this massive island; from fishing on the Miss Barnegat Light to spending a day climbing Old Blarney and exploring the surrounding area there's something for everyone.

LBI also has a ton of great bars, restaurants, and little shops that make for a great day at the Jersey Shore.

5. Cape May

Are we at all surprised Cape May made the list? No.

This peaceful town filled with Victorian houses, great restaurants, and little shops is always ranked as one of the best beaches in the state, if not the country.

4. Atlantic City

I was surprised to see though, that Atlantic City ranked higher than Cape May!

USA Today says its because of the town's famous boardwalk, casinos, nightlife, and large beaches.

3. Sea Isle City

I'm glad to see Sea Isle made the list, it's always held a special place in my heart.

Growing up, my grandparents owned a house on 34th Street near the bay and we'd spend long days on the beach, strolling the promenade, bike riding, and of course, taking the boat for a sunset cruise through the bay.

With all its great bars, restaurants, and family-friendly activities it's easy to see why Sea Isle City ranked so high.

2. Ocean City

It's the most family-friendly beach town in Jersey, of course, it made the list!

Featuring 2 amusement piers, a vibrant boardwalk, and the fact that it's a dry town all add to why so many families spend their vacation in Ocean City New Jersey.

You have to get some Johnson's Popcorn when you visit too!

And what's the number one beach in all of New Jersey according to USA Today?

1. Wildwood

You'll have to watch the tram car as you make your way to the beach, which is one of the most massive beaches in the state by the way, at some points measuring up to 500 yards between the boardwalk and the ocean.

There are a ton of great rides and restaurants, and Wildwood serves as a massive entertainment hub in South Jersey thanks to the Wildwood Convention Hall.

But what really sets it apart from other Jersey Shore beaches is the fact that you don't need a beach tag; the beaches in Wildwood are free.

While you're hanging at the Jersey Shore, you'll have to catch a cover band; these are some of Jersey's best bar bands.