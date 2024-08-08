There's nothing quite like living near the shore; within a few minutes, you can drive to the ocean, grab a boardwalk slice and watch seagulls fight over french fries.

The Jersey Shore sprawls over 130 miles and is filled with fun and unique towns.

My wife and I are keen on going to Seaside Heights when we want the sand, it's got everything we love; good people watching, a nice boardwalk, and tons of great bars and restaurants.

But what would you say are the best shore towns in Jersey? Everyone has their own opinion on these things, but it's always interesting to see what travel experts have to say.

According To Travel Experts, These Are The 10 Best Shore Towns In Jersey

APP reports that a new list compiled for the summer names these as the best shore towns in New Jersey, and they're some pretty solid towns.

10. Ocean Grove

A peaceful little town just South of the hustle and bustle of Asbury Park, Ocean Grove offers great beach vibes with a chill atmosphere.

9. Point Pleasant

What's not to love at Point? You've got the fun and excitement of Jenkinson's Boardwalk and a beautiful beach.

I highly recommend walking to the end of the boardwalk to see the Manasquan inlet, it's a great spot to look out onto the water

8. Margate

Margate really is a fun little town tucked in the shadow of Atlantic City. We have a friend who lives here, and it's such a cool underrated town.

If you visit, be sure to grab a drink at Tomatoe's before walking over to see Lucy The Elephant.

7. Avalon

The town's motto is "cooler by a mile" and if you're looking to get away and relax, this is the place to do it.

It may not have a sprawling boardwalk or crazy nightlife, but Avalon has a few great spots to eat and drink and has gorgeous bay views and beach vibes.

6. Asbury Park

This is hands down one of my favorite spots at the Jersey Shore.

Johnny Mac's House Of Spirits is arguably one of the best Irish Bars in Jersey, you have to catch a show at the Pony and of course, spend some time getting lost in the downtown shopping areas.

5. Stone Harbor

This may be strange, but I love Stone Harbor for its Ace Hardware on 98th Street, it's one of the coolest home improvement stores in the state.

Stone Harbor is also home to one of NJ's best ice cream parlors, more on that right here.

4. Spring Lake

Spring Lake is a gorgeous town filled with Million Dollar Mansions that are fun to ogle at while you enjoy a day on the sand.

3. Beach Haven

This is a fun town near the South end of LBI, you have the Seashell Bar and Resort to enjoy, Fantasy Island is a cool little amusement park, and according to APP, Beach Haven has a ton of great outdoor activities to enjoy.

2. Ocean City

Arguably one of the Jersey Shore's most popular towns, it bills itself as a family-friendly oasis.

It's a dry town, that features a legendary boardwalk, and two amazing amusement piers and is a popular spot to get Johnsons Popcorn, where you can get some of the best caramel popcorn around.

Now, the number one Jersey Shore Town according to travel experts may come as no surprise.

1. Cape May

Regularly voted as one of Jersey's best beach towns, Cape May features amazing nightlife, victorian homes, a gorgeous beach, and a lovely town to visit.

That being said, I was surprised that a few of my favorite beach towns didn't make the list.

Places like Sea Isle City, Seaside Heights, and Wildwood are all amazing and fun beach towns that deserve a little more recognition.

Heck, I'd even say that Ocean Gate, where my wife and I live, is one of the shore's best towns for a beach day, but I may be a little biased on that one!

