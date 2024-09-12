There's nothing better than some barbecue at the Jersey Shore.

I'm a big fan of Smokies Craft Barbecue in Bayville, and they're actually getting ready to open their second location in downtown Toms River.

No word on an exact opening date, but you can read more about Smokies Toms River locations right here.

The Jersey Shore has a s surprisingly large amount of great spots for Barbecue, whether it's roadside trucks like Harry's Smokin' BBQ, or a brick-and-mortar spot like Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant.

But did you know that a New Jersey barbecue spot was recently ranked as one of the top 100 barbecue spots in America?

And even better, it's right here at the Jersey Shore.

Jersey Shore BBQ Spot Ranked Among The Top 100 BBQ Places In America

It's been open since 2021 and serves up fall-off-the-bone ribs, platters, pulled pork and of course, you can get all of the classic barbecue sides.

They also make mouth-watering brisket and even do smoked turkey breast which just sounds delicious.

It's Called Monty's Barbecue, and it can only be found in the Atlantic Highlands.

According to APP, this was the only Jersey Shore barbecue spot that was ranked among the top 100 BBQ places in the country, but a few more Jersey BBQ shacks ranked among the top 300.

Mostly Smoked in Manalapan placed 199st, Mutiny BBQ Company in Asbury Park was ranked 211th, Boss Hog Barbecue in South Plainfield was 239th, and Red White & Que Smokehouse in Green Brook Township was 244th ~APP

You've got a lot of different options when it comes to New Jersey BBQ, so get your bib and wet naps ready

By the way, nothing goes better with BBQ than a beer and these are some of Jersey's best dive bars to hang your head at.

