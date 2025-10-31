Let's talk bar pies.

I'm not gonna lie, I didn't really know what a bar pie was until I moved to Jersey. I spent years living in Central PA, and they just weren't a thing. You could get a pizza, but that's not really a bar pie.

READ MORE: Here's What's Replacing NJ's Beloved Headliner Oasis

What Exactly Is A Bar Pie?

A bar pie is more of a personal-sized pizza, or something that is a good appetizer if you split it with a friend.

They're still cut into 8 slices, and can be loaded up with toppings, but on average, they're only 8-10-inch pies, and usually have a thinner crust.

And New Jersey has some killer bar pies.

Get our free mobile app

Where To Get Some Of NJ's Best Bar Pies

When my wife and I lived in Seaside Heights, we always thought that Hemingways had not only one of the better happy hours on the island, but a really killer margarita bar pie.

Johnny Mac's in Asbury Park also does a bar pie that's free if you buy a drink, and for a free personal-sized pie, it's pretty good.

But the best bar pie at the Shore? I reserve that for one place, and one place only.

The Anchor Inn Is Home To The Best Bar Pie In New Jersey

The Anchor Inn in Ocean Gate.

I've written about the Anchor Inn several times since moving to Ocean Gate, and for good reason. It's got amazing food, a super-friendly staff, and for the quality of food, it's very reasonably priced.

They also just happen to have one of the best bar pies around.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

I'm prone to a bar pie with onion and pepper; it's a surprisingly amazing combination. But you can get whatever you'd like on yours!

It's not just people from Jersey who love Jersey pizza by the way, Dave Portnoy has his own favorites too!