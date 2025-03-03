If there's one thing we know for sure about New Jersey, it's that we take our desserts pretty seriously.

Whether you're a donut fanatic, an ice cream connoisseur, or a pastry shop pro, Jersey has a dessert for everyone.

Get our free mobile app

However, one New Jersey sweet shop is getting some seriously big accolades for being named one of the top places to eat in 2025.

It's no surprise a bakery from Jersey made Yelp's list of top 100 places to eat in 2025, I mean we've got the best food in the country hands down.

But what's cool about this bake shop in particular is that it's a no-frills right down to business kind of place.

Do you want something sweet and delicious? They've got you covered.

READ MORE: Does NJ Need To Worry About Asteroid 2024 YR4?

They serve up waffle wands, handspun sundaes, floats, and shakes, and they even cater with wild-looking fruit displays, as well as cookie and brownie trays as well.

It's a place that has a fun tropical theme, and when the weather is nice you can enjoy your sweet treats in their outdoor dining area that's accented with pink umbrellas and flamingos.

For several years, they've been voted as having some of the best ice cream in the state, and they stuff that ice cream inside their homemade cookies to make mouthwatering ice cream sandwiches.

According to My Central Jersey, the one and only Fresh Tiki Bar in Somerville, NJ was named one of 2025's must-try places to eat this year.

fresh tiki bar new jersy, best bakery in america, best sweet shops in new jersey, best ice cream shops in new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Located at 15C Division Street in Somerville, NJ you'll want to make this place your next stop when your sweet tooth is calling.

And if you don't want to make the ride to Somerville, check out some of these local bake shops people love in Ocean County!