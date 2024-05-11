Summer in Jersey means a lot of things, but one thing that I really get excited about is all of the great music that we get to hear.

Every year, we get to enjoy Summerfest at Bricks Winward Beach Park, I'm sure the lineup for that is coming soon.

We also have a ton of free concerts that take place in Seaside Heights each summer on the beach.

The entire lineup for this year's concerts on the beach in Seaside Heights is right here.

Another free concert series was just announced for Ocean County, and people are pretty excited.

Berkeley Township, NJ Announces Its Free Sounds Of Summer Concert Series

The concerts are free to attend, parking is free, and the entertainment is top-notch!

Berkeley Townships Sounds of Summer series will take place at Veterans Park in Bayville, 489 Forrest Hill Parkway, according to the Berkeley Township Facebook Page.

Concerts start June 26th and run through the end of the Summer.

Each show starts at 6 PM and runs through 9 PM or so, and the lineup is great.

berkeley township sounds of summer concert, sounds of summer concert series new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Who Is Playing At The Sounds Of Summer Concert Series For 2024?

Each show features an opening act and a main act and one show will even be hosted on the beach in Seaside Park!

Wednesday, June 26th: Rock N' Rhythm will open for the Inferno's Band

Wednesday, July 10th: Sketchy Medicine will open for Bon Journey

Wednesday, July 24th: Jukebox Legends will open for Stifler's Mom

Wednesday, August 7th: Dominique and Julian will open for Event Horizon

Saturday, August 24th: This is the beach party at White Sands Beach (23rd Avenue South Seaside Park) and Alotta Colada will perform

Saturday, September 14th: This is Founders Day, and Slap Happy will open for the Boy Band Project.

By the way, Berkeley Township isn't the only place to see live music this summer! The PNC Bank Arts Center has a full lineup of great shows this summer.

