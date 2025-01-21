New Jersey is known for a couple of things; the shore, Prok Roll, pizza, and of course diners.

We are the diner capital of the world after all, and it's something that we are very proud of as a state.

Everyone has their favorite little greasy spoon and their favorite dish.

Sadly, diners seem to be disappearing at a fast rate in the Garden State, and it's something that we hate to see.

At one point in time, there were nearly 600 diners in Jersey, and that number has dwindled over the years.

Now it looks as though another diner is being claimed as a victim of the times, and it's a diner that's been featured in movies, and TV and was a favorite of a very popular comedian.

The Bendix Diner May Be Closed For Good In Bergen County, NJ

As of right now, the diner has caution tape wrapped around the door, and a sign says the diner is closed due to fire code violations.

Owner John Diakakis says that he's tried to update the building's fire impression systems, but since it's an 80-year-old diner, it would cost $100,000 to bring the building up to code, according to NJ.com

The Bendix Diner has been seen in shows like Jersey Girl, Boys on the Side, and The Many Saints Of Newark.

The Bendix Diner has been seen in shows like Jersey Girl, Boys on the Side, and The Many Saints Of Newark.

.The diner was even seen in an episode of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee featuring Jerry Seinfeld, and even comedian Sebastian Maniscalco talks about the diner during his stand-up routine.

As of now, the diner is listed as temporarily closed on Google, so I'm really hoping that something can happen to keep this iconic little diner up and running in the future.

It blows my mind that a diner with this much history, and notoriety can just be shut down, I'm really hoping the local community in Hasbrouck Heights can come together and help out this landmark eatery.

What's really rare, are diners that are still open 24/7, but there are still some left you should visit for 3 AM pancakes!