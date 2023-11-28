There's nothing better than an out-of-this-world holiday light display, especially when that light display involves a nice healthy helping of pyrotechnics.

And that's exactly what you'll get when you check out this year's Christmas Light Show in Belmar.

Get our free mobile app

Thousands of holiday lights, timed perfectly together to put on an unforgettable show accompanied by electronic effects, explosive pyrotechnics, and a massive sound system.

It sounds like one of the most exciting ways to get into the holiday spirit here at the Jersey Shore.

When Is The Explosive Belmar Christmas Lights Display?

Photo by François Genon on Unsplash Photo by François Genon on Unsplash loading...

According to APP, the holiday light display, originally held in Wall Township for many years, is now held on December 9th and December 17th in Belmar.

Both shows are at 6 PM, and although they are technically free to watch a donation is suggested.

Twenty-five dollars for families of four or ten dollars per individual.

Proceeds go to benefit RallyCap Sports; a nonprofit that goes to benefit special needs sports programs for children, reports APP.

Where Does The Belmar Christmas Light Display Take Place?

This is the light display's second year in Belmar, after a 15-year run in Wall Township, and is the first year in a while to have an emphasis on bringing back pyrotechnics.

Photo by Joshua Wilson on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Wilson on Unsplash loading...

The light show is at Pyanoe Plaza in Belmar, 700 9th Avenue.

Parking is available at the Belmar Mall, as well as throughout the surrounding streets, and APP reports that it is recommended that viewers arrive at the light show 20-30 minutes early to allow time to find parking.