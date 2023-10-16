A Huge Beer Festival Is Taking Over This New Jersey Boardwalk Soon

Is there anything better than an ice-cold beer while hanging out around the Jersey Shore?

Honestly, I can't think of a single thing.

Hanging out upstairs at Beachcomber on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon soaking up the warm sun, a cool ocean breeze and a cold Corona is like a little piece of heaven.

If you've ever listened to my afternoon show on 105.7 The Hawk, you may know that I am a beer enthusiast.

IPA's. Stouts, Porters, Lagers, Seltzers, and even light beers aren't bad in my eyes.

They're even better when they're enjoyed with friends while out at one of your favorite bars around Jersey.

A Massive Craft Beer Festival Is Coming To Point Pleasant.

It's called Beers on the Boards, and it's exactly what it sounds like; a beer festival on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant.

Hosted by Martells Tiki Bar, this event sounds like a blast with tons of local Jersey breweries featuring their beers, seltzers, ciders, and more.

Plus, there's live entertainment courtesy of Matt Baker and the Big Bang Baby Duo.

Point Pleasants Beers On The Boards Takes Place In Two Sessions.

Choose wisely, this massive festival happens over the course of two sessions.

An afternoon session that starts at 12:30 PM and an evening session that gets underway around 6:00 PM.

Tickets are $65 and that'll cover all your drinks plus a free buffet so you can enjoy some grub while you listen to music and throw back a few.

And let's say you don't drink, but still want to enjoy the festivities, the music and the buffet.

You can do that!

The Point Pleasant Beach Chamber offers a Designated Driver ticket for $25 that allows you into the event and gives you access to the all-you-can-eat buffet to enjoy.

It's all going down Saturday, November 4th, and be sure to reserve your spot today because tickets are going fast!

While you're getting ready, be sure to check out some of the breweries you may see at the event.