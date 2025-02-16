We have seen a lot of retail loss over the past couple of years.

Joan Fabrics announced that it's getting ready to shutter hundreds of stores across the country, including 6 in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

More on that here.

Even locally, we've seen some beloved watering holes announce that they have to close for good in the near future.

Places like Barcade in Jersey City have made the announcement that they're closing in the very near future, leaving patrons and arcade enthusiasts alike devastated.

More on those closures here.

However, it looks like we may see one retailer return from the grave after closing all of their locations last year.

You could say this store is making its return, from the Beyond.

READ MORE: NJ Warned Not To Get Fooled By The Latest EZ-Pass Scam

Bed Bath And Beyond May Be Returning, Here's What We Know So Far

I loved Bed Bath and Beyond, at its height you could get everything from home decor to bedding to fun kitchen gadgets and so much more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Stores In Effort To Stave Off Bankruptcy Getty Images via Justin Sullivan loading...

It was just a fun store to walk around in.

Then, the bankruptcies happened, and all the store closures, and before we knew it Bed Bath and Beyond was gone.

The brand and its intellectual property were purchased by Overstock.com, and then rebranded as Beyond, and then invested heavily in the Kirkland's Brand according to APP.

Kirkland's is a home decor and furnishing retailer with 5 locations in New Jersey, including one in Brick.

Kirkland's is now looking to open a Bed Bath and Beyond store as part of its strategic sales partnership with Beyond.

Although there are no concrete details like dates or locations, it does open the door to the possibility that Bed Bath and Beyond could make a grand return in the Garden State.